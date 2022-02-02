Advertisement

Home ‘total loss’ after gas explosion

A Lincoln County home is a ‘total loss’ after a gas explosion Tuesday night.
A Lincoln County home is a ‘total loss’ after a gas explosion Tuesday night.(Bobby Stickler)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 9:02 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMLIN, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A Lincoln County home is a ‘total loss’ after a natural gas explosion Tuesday night.

Hamlin Fire Chief Bobby Stickler says the incident was reported just after 7 p.m., and that three people were inside cooking when it happened, causing injuries to one of them.

Stickler says the owners of the house were removing an electric stove, replacing it with a gas stove, but they did it improperly. He says the renovation broke the gas line, causing the explosion later in the evening.

According to Stickler, the home is a ‘total loss’ with damage to the walls and window.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Icy road conditions caused a Lawrence County school bus to slid off the road and into a ditch...
School bus crashes with students on board
Firefighters respond Tuesday to a fire along state Route 75 in Wayne County that claimed the...
‘She was a pillar in the community’: Elderly woman dies in house fire in Wayne County
A high speed pursuit ended in a standoff with law enforcement Sunday night.
UPDATE | U.S. 23 reopens after high speed pursuit ends in standoff
Late week storm to pose all sorts of problems
Late week storm to pose all sorts of problems
Crews respond to house fire

Latest News

Power lines all across Clay County have be modified since the 2009 storm and Clay County...
Winter storm in our future
Kanawha County Public Library prepares to open new location
Kanawha County Public Library prepares to open new location
$17k worth of drugs seized during traffic stop in Scioto County
$17k worth of drugs seized during traffic stop in Scioto County
Proposed bill would make package theft a felony
Proposed bill would make package theft a felony