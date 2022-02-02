Home ‘total loss’ after gas explosion

HAMLIN, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A Lincoln County home is a ‘total loss’ after a natural gas explosion Tuesday night.

Hamlin Fire Chief Bobby Stickler says the incident was reported just after 7 p.m., and that three people were inside cooking when it happened, causing injuries to one of them.

Stickler says the owners of the house were removing an electric stove, replacing it with a gas stove, but they did it improperly. He says the renovation broke the gas line, causing the explosion later in the evening.

According to Stickler, the home is a ‘total loss’ with damage to the walls and window.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.