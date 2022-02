LOUISA, Ky. (WSAZ) -

Little Women will be opening soon at Mountain Movers Theatre Company in Louisa, Kentucky!

The show dates are February 11-13, 15, 17-19, 22, and 24-26.

The cast hopes you will join them in this magnificent story of family, love, and chasing your dreams.

