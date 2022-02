BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man faces burglary charges after an incident last week in the Camp Creek area, the Boone County Sheriff’s Department said Wednesday.

Danny Tomblin, 32, who’s from the Camp Creek area, was taken into custody after a burglary in progress on Tuesday, Jan. 25, deputies say.

Other details about the incident were not released.

