Mask mandate extended in county school system

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Students in Cabell County public schools will continue wearing masks in schools.

Tuesday evening, the Board of Education voted in favor of the issue. A mask mandate was previously extended in November and has been extended again until June 7 – the end of the current school year.

The decision impacts students and staff inside district buildings and on school buses.

Superintendent Ryan Saxe says it’s all about keeping students safe.

“Measures we have put into place have been effective in making sure that our schools are not super spreaders,” Saxe said. “They’re safe places for our students and our staff and that we can continue that in-person learning which we know is the best way for our students to learn.”

The school board says they’d be willing to change the mandate depending on any updates to the CDC’s recommendation.

