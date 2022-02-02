Advertisement

Mask mandate extended in county school system

Masks in the classroom
Masks in the classroom(WECT)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 12:04 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Students in Cabell County public schools will continue wearing masks in schools.

Tuesday evening, the Board of Education voted in favor of the issue. A mask mandate was previously extended in November and has been extended again until June 7 – the end of the current school year.

The decision impacts students and staff inside district buildings and on school buses.

Superintendent Ryan Saxe says it’s all about keeping students safe.

“Measures we have put into place have been effective in making sure that our schools are not super spreaders,” Saxe said. “They’re safe places for our students and our staff and that we can continue that in-person learning which we know is the best way for our students to learn.”

The school board says they’d be willing to change the mandate depending on any updates to the CDC’s recommendation.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters respond Tuesday to a fire along state Route 75 in Wayne County that claimed the...
‘She was a pillar in the community’: Elderly woman dies in house fire in Wayne County
Late week storm to pose all sorts of problems
Late week storm to pose all sorts of problems
Volunteer fire chief charged with embezzlement, grand larceny
Volunteer fire chief charged with embezzlement, grand larceny
Cabell County EMS Director Gordon Merry says one of the teens stuck a gun in a paramedic's face.
Teens arrested after attacking paramedics
The fire and police department are working the incident as an active homicide investigation....
$5,000 reward for information leading to arrest in Charleston arson investigation

Latest News

$17k worth of drugs seized during traffic stop in Scioto County
$17k worth of drugs seized during traffic stop in Scioto County
Home ‘total loss’ after gas explosion
Home ‘total loss’ after gas explosion
First rain showers arrive from winter storm
First Warning Forecast
Winter storm looms for late week
Winter storm looms for late week