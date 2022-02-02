Advertisement

Portion of Route 2 in Carter County blocked due to rockslide

Kentucky Transportation officials say the slide happened just before Trough Camp Road on the Carter City side of I-64 at Olive Hill.
Kentucky Transportation officials say the slide happened just before Trough Camp Road on the Carter City side of I-64 at Olive Hill.(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 12:34 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CARTER COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) -- Emergency crews have blocked off a portion of Route 2 in Carter County following a rockslide.

Kentucky Transportation officials say the slide happened just before Trough Camp Road on the Carter City side of I-64 at Olive Hill.

Emergency crews say the road will be closed for several hours for cleanup between Carter City and Route 59 or I-64 at Smokey Valley.

Traffic from Ky. 59 or Olive Hill going to Carter City will be detoured on I-64 to Rt. 60 at Pleasant Valley, then to Rt. 182.

Traffic was backed up early Wednesday morning in Wayne County due to a rockslide.

Tap the link below for information:

Rockslides causing problems on roads

