Portion of Route 2 in Carter County blocked due to rockslide

CARTER COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) -- Emergency crews have blocked off a portion of Route 2 in Carter County following a rockslide.

Kentucky Transportation officials say the slide happened just before Trough Camp Road on the Carter City side of I-64 at Olive Hill.

Emergency crews say the road will be closed for several hours for cleanup between Carter City and Route 59 or I-64 at Smokey Valley.

Traffic from Ky. 59 or Olive Hill going to Carter City will be detoured on I-64 to Rt. 60 at Pleasant Valley, then to Rt. 182.

Traffic was backed up early Wednesday morning in Wayne County due to a rockslide.

Tap the link below for information:

Rockslides causing problems on roads

