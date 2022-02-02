Retired deputy charged with sexual abuse, assault

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A retired deputy with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department is facing charges Wednesday related to the alleged sexual abuse and assault of a 10-year-old.

According to the criminal complaint, Chester Ray Adkins, 66, has been accused of sexually assaulting the juvenile inside his home on multiple occasions.

Troopers say according to the victim, the alleged abuse happened approximately 10 times when the victim was 10 years old.

A forensic interview reflects the victim’s statements, troopers report.

Adkins, of Genoa, West Virginia has been arrested and charged with 10 counts of first-degree sexual abuse, 10 counts of first-degree sexual assault and 10 counts of sexual abuse by a parent, guardian or custodian.

Adkins is in the Western Regional Jail on a $250,000 cash only bond.

