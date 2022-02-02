Advertisement

Rockslides causing problems on roads

This rockslide on Rt. 152 in Wayne Co. at German Ridge Hill has snarled Wednesday morning traffic
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 7:23 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. and CARTER COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Two roads have backed up traffic after early morning rockslides.

Rt. 152 in Wayne County reopened at German Ridge Hill between Lavalette and Huntington about 7:30 Wednesday morning, after being closed more than an hour due to a rockslide. Firefighters tell us a car hit some of the rocks that had fallen, but there are no injuries. Firefighters say it was pitch black when the car hit the rocks. Rt. 152 had been closed between Skyview Dr. and German Ridge Rd., but is now fully reopen.

A second rockslide has blocked Rt. 2 in Carter County, Kentucky near Olive Hill. Kentucky Transportation officials say the rockslide is just before Trough Camp Rd. on the Carter City side of I-64 at Olive Hill. Emergency crews say the road will be closed for several hours for cleanup between Carter City and Rt. 59 or I-64 at Smokey Valley. Traffic from Ky. 59 or Olive Hill going to Carter City will be detoured on I-64 to Rt. 60 at Pleasant Valley, then to Rt. 182.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

