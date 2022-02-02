Advertisement

Two people escape their burning home

Two elderly residents escape their burning home in Ashland, Ky.
Two elderly residents escape their burning home in Ashland, Ky.(Shannon Litton)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 7:18 AM EST
ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - Firefighters are battling a house fire in Ashland, Kentucky.

A Boyd County 911 dispatcher told WSAZ that the house is on the 2900 block of Monroe Street.

The dispatcher said there are two elderly residents who made it out of the home.

They are being checked out by paramedics.

No word yet on whether anyone else was inside the house.

A WSAZ news crew is enroute to the fire.

