Winter storm slow to arrive

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -January began with a high in the low 60s amidst a flooding rain storm. So forgive me if there is a sense of Deja vu as I look at the developing weather situation with a degree of angst given the high made 60 in Huntington (59 Charleston) on Tuesday, the first of February.

· With slumbering groundhog lodges from Punxsutawney to French Creek sure to be busy on Wednesday, perhaps Bill Murray said it best; namely, “You want a prediction about the weather?”

That prediction starts with a few harmless rain showers and temperatures in the 50s on Wednesday.

By Thursday soaking rains will have flooding powers so expect storm culverts to back-up and small streams to rise. In the late day cold arctic air will be seeping in from the north soon to intercept our day long rain pattern. A mild rain to start (50 degree air common at dawn) will turn to a chilled afternoon rain for many with the first freezing rain and sleets reports showing up in Interior Ohio by mid-afternoon.

By nightfall Thursday odds favor an all-out ice storm to be in progress in the Buckeye State with zones from Portsmouth to Jackson and McArthur, and from Athens to Pomeroy to Mercerville. Should it get cold enough quick enough, that ice risk will cross the Ohio River from Proctorville and Sybene to Huntington and Ashland. Likewise our friends in Northern Kentucky from Greenup and Vanceburg to Carter Caves and Laurel Gorge are in line for freezing conditions.

The question most pressing will be whether ice falls directly from the sky (sleet which can be plowed and shoveled) or if rain falls to the ground and freezes on contact. The latter form of ice can cripple communities while cutting out power. We should have the best fix on whether icy rain or sleet and where the freezing rain will fall longest by mid-day on Wednesday.

So respect the Winter Storm Watch from the National Weather Service and be prepared for upgrades to warning status and for any expansion in the alert come Wednesday!

