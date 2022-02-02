Advertisement

Winter storm slow to arrive

Winter Storm offers 3 phase risk
By Tony Cavalier
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 11:58 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -January began with a high in the low 60s amidst a flooding rain storm. So forgive me if there is a sense of Deja vu as I look at the developing weather situation with a degree of angst given the high made 60 in Huntington (59 Charleston) on Tuesday, the first of February.

· With slumbering groundhog lodges from Punxsutawney to French Creek sure to be busy on Wednesday, perhaps Bill Murray said it best; namely, “You want a prediction about the weather?”

That prediction starts with a few harmless rain showers and temperatures in the 50s on Wednesday.

By Thursday soaking rains will have flooding powers so expect storm culverts to back-up and small streams to rise. In the late day cold arctic air will be seeping in from the north soon to intercept our day long rain pattern. A mild rain to start (50 degree air common at dawn) will turn to a chilled afternoon rain for many with the first freezing rain and sleets reports showing up in Interior Ohio by mid-afternoon.

By nightfall Thursday odds favor an all-out ice storm to be in progress in the Buckeye State with zones from Portsmouth to Jackson and McArthur, and from Athens to Pomeroy to Mercerville. Should it get cold enough quick enough, that ice risk will cross the Ohio River from Proctorville and Sybene to Huntington and Ashland. Likewise our friends in Northern Kentucky from Greenup and Vanceburg to Carter Caves and Laurel Gorge are in line for freezing conditions.

The question most pressing will be whether ice falls directly from the sky (sleet which can be plowed and shoveled) or if rain falls to the ground and freezes on contact. The latter form of ice can cripple communities while cutting out power. We should have the best fix on whether icy rain or sleet and where the freezing rain will fall longest by mid-day on Wednesday.

So respect the Winter Storm Watch from the National Weather Service and be prepared for upgrades to warning status and for any expansion in the alert come Wednesday!

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters respond Tuesday to a fire along state Route 75 in Wayne County that claimed the...
‘She was a pillar in the community’: Elderly woman dies in house fire in Wayne County
Late week storm to pose all sorts of problems
Late week storm to pose all sorts of problems
Volunteer fire chief charged with embezzlement, grand larceny
Volunteer fire chief charged with embezzlement, grand larceny
Cabell County EMS Director Gordon Merry says one of the teens stuck a gun in a paramedic's face.
Teens arrested after attacking paramedics
The fire and police department are working the incident as an active homicide investigation....
$5,000 reward for information leading to arrest in Charleston arson investigation

Latest News

First rain showers arrive from winter storm
First Warning Forecast
Winter storm looms for late week
Winter storm looms for late week
Calm before winter storm
First Warning Weather
Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Tuesday, February 1st, 2022.
First Warning Forecast | A Brief Respite Today