Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Tri-State

Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Tri State
By Josie Fletcher
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 3:46 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Tri-state provides children facing adversity with strong and enduring, professionally supported one-to-one relationships that change their lives for the better, forever. This is done through a school-based mentoring program, a community based program, college mentoring program, and corporate mentoring programs. Volunteers spend one-on-one quality time with at-risk children providing mentoring and friendship.

