Cats Hold Off Commodores

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WSAZ) - The Kentucky Wildcats won their 18th game of the year as they beat Vanderbilt by a final of 77-70. UK led by ten points at the half but were outscored by three in the second twenty minutes. Davion Mintz and Keion Brooks Jr. combined for 41 points while Oscar Tshiebwe had another double double which included 17 rebounds.

Kellen Grady added a dozen points as they play at Alabama on Saturday.

