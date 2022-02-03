Advertisement

Cats Hold Off Commodores

Kentucky's Keion Brooks Jr. (12) prepares to pass the ball as Vanderbilt's Quentin...
Kentucky's Keion Brooks Jr. (12) prepares to pass the ball as Vanderbilt's Quentin Millora-Brown (42) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lexington, Ky., Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/James Crisp)(James Crisp | AP)
By Jim Treacy
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 9:26 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WSAZ) - The Kentucky Wildcats won their 18th game of the year as they beat Vanderbilt by a final of 77-70. UK led by ten points at the half but were outscored by three in the second twenty minutes. Davion Mintz and Keion Brooks Jr. combined for 41 points while Oscar Tshiebwe had another double double which included 17 rebounds.

Kellen Grady added a dozen points as they play at Alabama on Saturday.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters respond Tuesday to a fire along state Route 75 in Wayne County that claimed the...
‘She was a pillar in the community’: Elderly woman dies in house fire in Wayne County
Winter storm looms for late week
Winter storm looms for late week
A Lincoln County home is a ‘total loss’ after a gas explosion Tuesday night.
Home ‘total loss’ after gas explosion
Late week storm to pose all sorts of problems
Late week storm to pose all sorts of problems
Volunteer fire chief charged with embezzlement, grand larceny
Volunteer fire chief charged with embezzlement, grand larceny

Latest News

Marshall gets first CUSA win of 2021
Herd adds 4 on 2nd signing day
MU signing day
Busy night of high school hoops
Busy night of high school hoops
Busy night of high school hoops
Busy Tuesday night of hoops