Former W.Va. House of Delegates member reaches plea deal in U.S. Capitol insurrection

Derrick Evans, a former West Virginia House of Delegates member who was arrested for participating in the U.S. Capitol insurrection, has reached a plea deal.(Gray DC)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 6:35 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A former West Virginia House of Delegates member who was arrested for participating in the U.S. Capitol insurrection has reached a plea deal.

Federal court documents show Derrick Evans, who represented Wayne County in the House of Delegates, reached the deal during a hearing Thursday afternoon.

Among multiple charges Evans faces are violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, and tampering with a witness, victim, or informant.

According to a motion from U.S. District Court, “The parties have reached an agreement regarding pre-trial resolution of this case and need additional time to complete and submit the necessary paperwork. Counsel for the defendant respectfully requests a date on the Court’s calendar for a change-of-plea hearing within the month of February as counsel for the defendant is in the process of retiring, but would like to handle any change-of-plea hearing. The undersigned has conferred with counsel for the defendant regarding this motion and counsel has indicated that he consents to this motion.”

Sentencing is set for 1 p.m. Monday, Feb. 14.

