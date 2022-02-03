Advertisement

Herd adds 4 on 2nd signing day

By MU Sports Information
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 8:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. - Marshall head coach Charles Huff has announced the Thundering Herd’s 2022 football recruiting class. The group features 31 student-athletes and includes 14 who are mid-year enrollees.

The following four additions were announced Wednesday: defensive tackle Isaiah Gibson, Sr. from Springfield Ohio; cornerback Dainsus Miller from Fairburn, Georgia; defensive end Elijah Russell from Ocala, Florida and defensive tackle Anthony Watts from Houston, Texas.

“I’m really pleased with the job our staff has done this recruiting cycle,” said Thundering Herd head coach Charles Huff. “We did a good job of building relationships strong enough to gather the proper information on these young men and how well they fit our program.

“We are looking forward to seeing these young men grow and add value to Marshall Football.”

