‘It is dangerous even for our crews’: KYTC crews preparing for winter storm

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Kentucky highway crews are loaded up and waiting to hit the road.

Allen Blair with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says their trucks will head out, as soon as the rain begins to transition to any freezing precipitation.

“There’s no way to pretreat using our brine without brine being washed off the road, so crews unfortunately won’t be able to pretreat the highway, but we will have the trucks ready to go as soon as the frozen precipitation starts,” Blair said.

He said keeping the roads clear during an ice storm is challenging, as it’s dangerous for even their crews.

“There are times when these trucks, even with chains, can slip and slide on the highways,” Blair said.

He says crews have been through many storms like this one, and last year gave them experience in how to tackle the next obstacle.

“We kind of know what we can and can’t do in terms of keeping the roads clear or trying to get them clear,” Blair said. “They are packing the chainsaws with them, they’re chaining up the truck tires, and we’ll do all we can to keep the roads passable.”

One of the biggest challenges for the crews are downed trees. Blair says trees kept them from being able to treat some roads last year.

“One of the worst things we saw last year were all the trees falling. That prevented our trucks from getting access to the highways. We weren’t able to get across our highways for days, in some cases, in some areas,” said Blair.

During the aftermath of last year’s storm, Blair says they removed a lot of trees, which could fall on roads during this upcoming storm.

“What we’re hoping is, we’ve already removed a bunch of the weak trees along the highways and we hopefully won’t see as many trees fall if we get that much ice,” Blair said.

He’s encouraging people to stay home as much as possible, to give crews time to make the roads safe to drive on.

Blair also says, as the temperatures dip into the teens, salt will be less effective.

“The number one thing to remember is, once it gets that cold we’re talking about ice formation. There’s not much that the salt will be able to prevent, so while we will be on the roads and we will continually be on the roads. People do need to expect that those colder temperatures will make that salt less effective,” he said.

Crews started 12-hour shifts at noon Thursday and will continue until the storm is over and the roads are cleared.

