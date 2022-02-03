Kanawha County getting ready for incoming storm

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A flood watch and winter weather advisory are in effect across our region, and Kanawha County’s Early Response Team is ready to go if needed.

The Kanawha County Commission on Wednesday sent us this press release:

“The Kanawha County Early Response Team has been placed on standby due to the National Weather Service issuing a Flood Watch and Winter Weather Advisory for Kanawha County. A Flood Watch has been issued for Thursday morning through Thursday evening. Excessive runoff may flood rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. Remember, “Turn Around, Don’t Drown.” Do not drive through high water.

“The National Weather Service has also issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Thursday evening beginning at 7 pm through Friday at 1 pm. Mixed precipitation is expected. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of up to two-tenths of an inch could occur. This could result in dangerous driving conditions. Emergency Management reminds travelers to use caution and drive slowly if road conditions become hazardous. The Early Response Team will monitor all weather conditions and monitor all areas of concern. Local fire departments have been contacted to stay alert for potential flooding in their areas. Generators have been serviced and are ready to be used at essential infrastructure in the County.”

Kanawha County Director of Emergency Management C.W. Sigman said they’re taking steps to make sure they have everything they need.

“We’re topping off our generators, making sure they work. We have equipment in some of the fire stations that they operate for us or with us. We’re checking those, for example, with some of the volunteer stations where we’re keeping what we call light plants; they’re running those making sure they’re working.”

And Appalachian Power is getting ready for potential power outages, as well.

While they’re more focused on areas of West Virginia closer to the Ohio River, they’re bringing crews from Virginia into Charleston to help with any potential outages.

“In advance of the storm, you don’t know exactly where we might have problems, but the Charleston area gives us options to quickly move people into areas where we do have damage,” Appalachian Power spokesperson Phil Moye said.

We also reached out to the state Department of Highways about what they’re doing to prepare for Thursday’s storms.

We’re still waiting to hear back.

