Morgan Wallen concert postponed due to inclement weather

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Morgan Wallen has canceled his concerts in Indiana, West Virginia and Pennsylvania due to inclement weather on Thursday. He made that announcement on Instagram.

Wallen was planning to host a show in Charleston Friday Feb. 4th at 7p.m. at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.

New dates have been announced:

Evansville, IN - Thursday, Aprl 14th

Charleston, WV - Friday, April 15th

Allentown, PA - Friday, May 27th

Fans are told to hold on to their tickets, they will be valid for the new dates.

If you can’t make the new dates or prefer a refund you can reach out to your point of purchase directly.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.