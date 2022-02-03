Morgan Wallen concert postponed due to inclement weather
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 2:50 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Morgan Wallen has canceled his concerts in Indiana, West Virginia and Pennsylvania due to inclement weather on Thursday. He made that announcement on Instagram.
Wallen was planning to host a show in Charleston Friday Feb. 4th at 7p.m. at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.
New dates have been announced:
Evansville, IN - Thursday, Aprl 14th
Charleston, WV - Friday, April 15th
Allentown, PA - Friday, May 27th
Fans are told to hold on to their tickets, they will be valid for the new dates.
If you can’t make the new dates or prefer a refund you can reach out to your point of purchase directly.
Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.
Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.