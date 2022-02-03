Advertisement

Morgan Wallen concert postponed due to inclement weather

Morgan Wallen has canceled his concerts in Indiana, West Virginia and Pennsylvania due to inclement weather on Thursday.
Morgan Wallen has canceled his concerts in Indiana, West Virginia and Pennsylvania due to inclement weather on Thursday.(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 2:50 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Morgan Wallen has canceled his concerts in Indiana, West Virginia and Pennsylvania due to inclement weather on Thursday. He made that announcement on Instagram.

Wallen was planning to host a show in Charleston Friday Feb. 4th at 7p.m. at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.

New dates have been announced:

Evansville, IN - Thursday, Aprl 14th

Charleston, WV - Friday, April 15th

Allentown, PA - Friday, May 27th

Fans are told to hold on to their tickets, they will be valid for the new dates.

If you can’t make the new dates or prefer a refund you can reach out to your point of purchase directly.

