Parents charged with child neglect

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department arrested and charged parents with child neglect creating risk of injury early Thursday morning.

According to the criminal complaint, during the early morning hours on Thursday deputies were investigating a missing persons complaint involving a 13-year-old juvenile with autism. The juvenile left a home on the 100 block of 3rd Ave. North in St. Albans. The child was found several miles away from the home, not wearing shoes and in inclement weather.

Deputies found the home to be deplorable living conditions with no running water, littered with mud and trash on the inside, and without a front door. There were also two small children in the home that appeared to not have bathed in days.

All three children were placed into the custody of Child Protective Services.

Their parents, Phillip S. Duelley, 38, and Stacy L. Mullins, 39, were charged and arrested with child neglect.

Duelley and Mullins are being held at South Central Regional Jail.

