Phone lines down at Huntington City Hall

Callers can't get through to Huntington City Hall and other city services.
By Melanie Shafer
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 9:29 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Phone lines are down at Huntington City Hall Thursday morning, but email is working if you need to contact city officials.

City of Huntington spokesperson Bryan Chambers says phone lines to the Huntington Police Department and the Huntington Fire Department are not affected by the outage, and that 911 calls are also not impacted.

In addition to city hall, the outage is affecting the Mountain Health Arena and the Huntington Municipal Parking Board.

Chambers tells WSAZ city workers are preparing to reboot the server and try to fix the issue, but there is no timeline for service to be restored.

The see an email directory for the City of Huntington, click here.

