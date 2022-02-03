Advertisement

Power crews prepare for ice storms

By Marlee Pinchok
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 9:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - With ice storm conditions expected to hit much of our region later this week, power crews are already a step ahead.

“We have right now 1,000 line workers that are going to be available to respond at a moment’s notice to outages anywhere in the state where they might be, as well as 700 tree personnel to help clear the way,” said Jay Garrett, AEP Ohio customer service manager.

WSAZ reached out to multiple power companies across West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky. Those companies include AEP, Buckeye Rural Electric, Kentucky Power, and Kentucky Electric Cooperatives.

In addition to making sure they are equipped with enough crews, crews have also been keeping up with trimming back trees that are near power lines, as well as making sure they’re stocked with the right tools.

“We make sure that we have a good stock of poles and transformers and things like that,” Appalachian Power spokesman Phil Moye said.

When it comes to making sure poles are standing strong, Buckeye Rural Electric says they’re able to help fix and rebuild poles and power lines in both Lawrence County and southern Gallia County -- thanks to a grant from the Ohio EMA.

“It has to do with putting in stronger poles and replacing lines that have been spliced multiple times, because it’s been patched up and patched up from all that storm damage. It all needs to be redone to strengthen our systems to hold up better in a future storm like that,” said Kent Eldridge with Buckeye Rural Electric.

Power companies also warn people about the dangers of downed power lines. Crews say if you notice a power line on the ground to stay away from it, because it could spark.

