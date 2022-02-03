Roadway reopened after structure fire

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Riverside Roadway has been reopened after a vacant structure fire.

There are no word of injuries at this time.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person has been arrested after a vacant structure fire on E Dupont Ave. in Kanawha County Thursday morning.

According to Metro 911, this is a working fire that is now mostly under control. Cedar Grove and Glasgow fire departments are battling the fire.

Riverside Roadway is currently closed and there is no word yet on when it will reopen.

WSAZ has a crew headed to the scene.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.