Advertisement

Roadway reopened after structure fire

Riverside Roadway has been reopened after a vacant structure fire.
Riverside Roadway has been reopened after a vacant structure fire.(MGN)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 9:48 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Riverside Roadway has been reopened after a vacant structure fire.

There are no word of injuries at this time.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person has been arrested after a vacant structure fire on E Dupont Ave. in Kanawha County Thursday morning.

According to Metro 911, this is a working fire that is now mostly under control. Cedar Grove and Glasgow fire departments are battling the fire.

Riverside Roadway is currently closed and there is no word yet on when it will reopen.

WSAZ has a crew headed to the scene.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The WSAZ weather team is tracking the potential for a flooding rain coming to the Tri-State...
Tri-state forecast | First rain, then ice
Winter storm looms for late week
Winter storm looms for late week
Chester Ray Adkins has been charged with sexual abuse, sexual assault and sexual abuse by a...
Retired deputy charged with sexual abuse, assault
This rockslide on Rt. 152 in Wayne Co. at German Ridge Hill has snarled Wednesday morning traffic
Rockslides causing problems on roads
Winter storm comes in three phases
Winter storm comes in three phases

Latest News

Callers can't get through to Huntington City Hall and other city services.
Phone lines down at Huntington City Hall
Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department arrested and charged parents with child neglect creating...
Parents charged with child neglect
Dolly Parton, Eminem nominated for Rock and Roll Hall of Fame
Dolly Parton, Eminem nominated for Rock and Roll Hall of Fame
Roads wet ahead of forecasted ice storm
Roads wet ahead of forecasted ice storm