Winter storm comes in 3 phases

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Our region is in the middle of a swath of America that will soon be under winter storm siege. The alerts for ice, snow and bitter cold extend from New Mexico (not so enchanting) to New England (where folks are still digging out from last week’s coastal blizzard).

For our region this will be a 3 phase storm with the overnight through sundown on Thursday seeing a general one to two inch rainfall. This is phase one and it will create poor driving conditions (hydroplaning and poor vision thru the construction zones) as well as widespread street flooding.

Phase two will begin in the afternoon across Ohio where rain changes some form of ice (sleet and freezing rain). This area of early changeover sets the stage for an ice storm through Southern Ohio and Northern Kentucky. In time the icy rain will cross into West Virginia while seeping south into the Coalfields.

Power outs seem likely in Ohio and Northern Kentucky where an accretion of ice could reach ¼ to ½”. Careful walking and driving during this period of ice and falling temperatures.

Finally phase 3 involves frigid air the air turning sleet to snow on Friday with a 1 to 2 inch accumulation likely as the storm winds down.

After the snow and ice another deep freeze will arrive to start the weekend.

