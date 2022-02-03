Advertisement

Wynonna and Kansas concerts rescheduled at Paramount Arts Center

The upcoming concerts for Wynonna Judd and Kansas at the Paramount Arts Center have been...
The upcoming concerts for Wynonna Judd and Kansas at the Paramount Arts Center have been rescheduled due to inclement weather.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 4:02 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) – The upcoming concerts for Wynonna Judd and Kansas at the Paramount Arts Center have been rescheduled due to inclement weather.

The center in downtown Ashland announced Thursday that the Wynonna show has been rescheduled to June 24. The Kansas show will now be held on June 9.

All ticket purchases will automatically transfer to the new dates, according to the Paramount Arts Center.

For more information, call 606-324-0007 or email: Box.Office@ParamountArtsCenter.com.

