2 arrested after shots-fired call

Two people were arrested Thursday in West Huntington after reports of a possible shooting, the Huntington Police Department said.(MGN)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 7:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Two people were arrested Thursday in West Huntington after reports of a possible shooting, the Huntington Police Department said.

Officers said the incident was reported in the 500 block of West 10th Street.

Afterward, police arrested Drew Lamont Scruggs, 45, of Akron, Ohio, and Barbara Sizemore, 56, of Huntington.

Scruggs was wanted on an active warrant for strangulation from Cabell County. Police say a search warrant turned up about 85 grams of heroin, 15 grams of crack cocaine, 29 grams of fentanyl, and 11 grams of methamphetamine, as well as $11,000 in cash.

Sizemore was charged with three counts of possession with intent to deliver.

Police say an investigation into the shots-fired call remains underway.

