Athens County now under level 2 snow emergency, conditions improving

ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) -- It may have taken longer than originally anticipated, but that ice storm has impacted many areas in our region.

One of the worst hit, and first hit areas, is Athens County.

The county was on a level 3 snow emergency from a little after 3 a.m. Friday until a little after 3 p.m. Friday.

While snow and ice mean headaches for the most of us, some people use it as an opportunity to make a little extra cash.

“You saw how often we were salting and so if you just consistently stay on top of it, you got a chance,” said Zack Bendler of Athens Spirit Landscaping Maintenance, who had been salting the road at the Athens Hampton Inn since Thursday afternoon as the day’s rainfall turned into freezing rain, which created hazardous roads.

“When we’re getting this freezing rain and then turns into sleet and then it all comes to form a thick layer of ice, you have to just continue to put salt down, continue to try and melt it as fast as you possibly can,” Bendler said. “That’s the only way you can really deal with it.”

While he, much like ODOT crews, had to go over the same spots multiple times, he says patience is key.

“At the end of the day, if you look out into the road and you see how the road is just covered in white, and you see that my parking lot right here is nice black asphalt, then you know you’re winning the battle,” Bendler told WSAZ.

As for roads across the rest of Ohio, while the worst is now behind crews, the job is still far from over.

“The challenge really is now to get those trees cleared off the roadways, get the high water to recede, and get those barricades pulled down and watch the refreeze as the cold temperatures come in tonight,” said ODOT Press Secretary Matt Bruning. “A lot of those backroads are really still going to be really slick and icy, so you just have to be extra careful out there. Really, if you can put off travel until Saturday morning and through the day on Saturday, that’s certainly gonna be a better option for you.”

