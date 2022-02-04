Hospital announces major restructuring

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Southern Ohio Medical Center (SOMC) is eliminating 95 positions and restructuring several departments as part of a major overhaul.

This comes after the COVID-19 pandemic changed the way the hospital operates, SOMC officials said in a statement Friday morning. The restructuring will shift resources to new departments and staffing will be moved based on where people are needed.

Some services are also being eliminated to save costs, but the hospital did not specify in its statement what will not longer be offered.

“During the past two years, we have experienced tremendous challenges,” Eric Kephas said in a statement. “As an independent community hospital, we have an obligation to our employees and our community to recognize and adapt to these challenges. After extensive review, we have identified several changes that will make our organization more efficient, sustainable, and allow us to better address patient needs.”

SOMC said it will be cutting staff in some areas and adding in others. Officials said many employees will remain in their current role but move to a new department through this change.

The hospital said all 95 positions that are being eliminated are currently vacant. Another 30 staff members are being encouraged to apply for more than 200 open positions at SOMC because their positions are not being transferred as part of the restructuring.

“Healthcare organizations are facing significant challenges, but we are committed to doing everything in our power to meet this moment,” Kephas said. “We are thankful to our team and our community for their support.”

