Interstate lane closed due to pothole(MGN)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 12:12 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One lane is closed on I-64 near Teays Valley due to a pothole.

According to the Teays Valley Fire Department, one westbound lane at mile-marker 40 near the Rocky Step Overpass will be shut down. That information was released Thursday night.

It is unclear when the road will reopen, but drivers should slow down and be alert when driving through this area.

We will keep checking on this developing story and update you on when the road reopens right here on the WSAZ app and WSAZ.com.

