Level 3 snow emergency issued in part of southeast Ohio

JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A Level 3 snow emergency was declared late Thursday night in Jackson County, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Tedd Frazier reported that roads are “very icy” and all roads are closed to non-emergency personnel.

Travel is limited to situations when it’s absolutely necessary, and employees are asked to check with their employers before heading out.

Anyone traveling on roads unnecessarily “may subject themselves to arrest,” according to a release from the sheriff.

