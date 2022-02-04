Advertisement

Mother Nature throws curve ball in winter storm

Several areas of blocked roads due to floodwaters were reported across Boyd County, Kentucky.
By Kimberly Keagy
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 4:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Crews worked around the clock to clear the roads in Boyd County.

No major slick spots on Interstate 64, U.S. 23, or Route 60 were reported, but as the sunshine popped out, Mother Nature threw a curveball.

Several areas of blocked roads due to floodwaters were reported across the county.

Boyd County Baseball Field was submerged under at least 2 feet of water.

High water was reported at the following locations:

-- KY 854 at mile point 0.1 (KY 1654 intersection at Rush near Carter County line)

-- KY 5 at MP 2.9 along Williams Creek

-- KY 3 has reports of water on lanes from overflowing ditches

In Cannonsburg and Ashland, things were quiet.

We spoke with one family on their way back from Indiana to Virginia, who said travel conditions Thursday night made them stop for a hotel, but they’re hoping things will improve.

“We came from Carmel, Indiana. We’re trying to stay ahead of the storm but we drove through some treacherous conditions,” Lisa Radez said.

The Kentucky Department of Highways District 9′s fleet of more than 75 snowplows and snow fighters will continue plowing and salting roads Friday. Plows target the interstates, major highways, and direct routes to hospitals first. Crews will remain on 12-hour shifts throughout the day as conditions change.

