New York City school lunch menu going vegan on Fridays

This photo provided by the New York City Department of Education, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, shows a...
This photo provided by the New York City Department of Education, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, shows a Chickpea Mediterranean Sway vegan school lunch.((New York City Department of Education via AP))
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 4:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Forget mystery meat or cheese pizza. Instead, chickpea wraps and veggie tacos will be on the menu for New York City public school students as the nation’s largest school district shifts to “Vegan Fridays” in school cafeterias.

The move was pushed by the city’s new mayor, Eric Adams, who follows and promotes a plant-based diet that he credits for improving his health.

Vegan options are already available in all schools every day, but starting Friday and continuing weekly, the lunch offering will be vegan.

Students can still request a non-vegan option, according to the city’s Department of Education, and milk, peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, hummus and pretzels will always be available to students.

