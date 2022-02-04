Pothole repairs on I-64 underway

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia Department of Highways announced Friday that pothole repairs on I-64 near St. Albans are underway.

Contractors that have been filling potholes on I-64 West between U.S. 35 and the St. Albans exit are expected to reopen Friday, Feb. 4th just in time for rush hour. More permanent repairs will be made when weather improves this weekend.

The WVDOH Transportation Management Center began getting calls about potholes on the stretch of road about a mile west of the US 35 interchange on Thursday. Crews were dispatched from the Scary Creek garage in Putnam County to the scene and contact Brayman Trumble to make repairs.

Snow, ice, rain, freezing and thawing over the past several weeks have caused pavement to fall on I-64 between the interchange and the St. Albans exit.

The Division of Highways made the decision to close the westbound slow lane to allow repairs to the stretch of road.

The WVDOH will provide the public with updates on conditions on the stretch of road in the coming days.

