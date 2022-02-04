Scioto County EMA Director says crews are ready to fight icy conditions

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) - Scioto County received a lot of rain on Thursday. As temperatures drop throughout the night, all of that water will turn to ice. Scioto County Emergency Management Agency Director Larry Mullins says road conditions will deteriorate.

“Overnight, tomorrow morning, it could be a real mess,” Mullins said.

Mullins says salt crews will be working throughout the night but must wait until conditions become icy. If they begin salting roads while it’s raining, it will all be washed away.

“They’ll be working into this afternoon and into the evening. Once it does start to ice, they’ll start attacking it. They’ll probably take a little break overnight but they may be looking at a 16-hour day today. Then we’ll see what happens Friday morning,” Mullins said.

Mullins says he has been in constant communication with county leaders in preparation for the icy conditions. An emergency declaration is ready to go just in case they feel the need to request additional resources at the state level.

“Hopefully we don’t get to that point, and we’ll be able to handle everything at a local level. But, we’ve got the apparatus to step it up if we have to,” Mullins said.

