Advertisement

Scioto County EMA Director says crews are ready to fight icy conditions

Scioto County road crews prepared to fight icy conditions
By Joseph Payton
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 7:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) - Scioto County received a lot of rain on Thursday. As temperatures drop throughout the night, all of that water will turn to ice. Scioto County Emergency Management Agency Director Larry Mullins says road conditions will deteriorate.

“Overnight, tomorrow morning, it could be a real mess,” Mullins said.

Mullins says salt crews will be working throughout the night but must wait until conditions become icy. If they begin salting roads while it’s raining, it will all be washed away.

“They’ll be working into this afternoon and into the evening. Once it does start to ice, they’ll start attacking it. They’ll probably take a little break overnight but they may be looking at a 16-hour day today. Then we’ll see what happens Friday morning,” Mullins said.

Mullins says he has been in constant communication with county leaders in preparation for the icy conditions. An emergency declaration is ready to go just in case they feel the need to request additional resources at the state level.

“Hopefully we don’t get to that point, and we’ll be able to handle everything at a local level. But, we’ve got the apparatus to step it up if we have to,” Mullins said.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The WSAZ weather team is tracking the potential for a flooding rain coming to the Tri-State...
Tri-state forecast | First rain, then ice
Winter storm comes in three phases
Winter storm comes in three phases
Winter storm looms for late week
Winter storm looms for late week
Chester Ray Adkins has been charged with sexual abuse, sexual assault and sexual abuse by a...
Retired deputy charged with sexual abuse, assault
This rockslide on Rt. 152 in Wayne Co. at German Ridge Hill has snarled Wednesday morning traffic
Rockslides causing problems on roads

Latest News

Two people were arrested Thursday in West Huntington after reports of a possible shooting, the...
2 arrested after shots-fired call
Business booms at hardware stores ahead of winter storm
Business booms at hardware stores ahead of winter storm
Ice storm and high water alerts
First Warning Forecast
Derrick Evans, a former West Virginia House of Delegates member who was arrested for...
Former W.Va. House of Delegates member reaches plea deal in U.S. Capitol insurrection