Vehicle stuck in high water

One person was able to walk out of their car without injuries after driving it into high water...
One person was able to walk out of their car without injuries after driving it into high water near Haines Branch Road in Sissonville.(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 6:43 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person was able to walk out of their car without injuries after driving it into high water near Haines Branch Road in Sissonville.

According to the Sissonville Fire Department, the car will stay where it is until the water recedes. There is no word on when the car will be towed.

Department of Highways is on the way to bring signs to block off the road. The towing company estimates about four to five feet of water on each side of the road.

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A vehicle has driven into high water near Haines Branch Road in Sissonville Friday morning.

According to Metro 911, a vehicle drove into high water underneath the interstate bridge. There is a person inside the car at this time.

Sissonville Fire Department and medics are on scene.

Drivers in the area need to use caution when driving in this direction and find an alternate route.

WSAZ has a crew headed to the scene at this time.

