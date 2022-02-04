Advertisement

Video captures ‘magic moment’ of humpback whale, dolphin dancing

A humpback whale and dolphin were spotted spinning and dancing with one another off Oahu's North Shore.
By HNN Staff and Gray News Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 12:29 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow/Gray News) - A Hawaii photographer captured a “rare” and “magic” moment on Wednesday of a humpback whale and dolphin spinning and dancing with one another off Oahu’s North Shore.

Jacob VanderVelde sent Hawaii News Now a clip of the interaction.

“On a scale of one to 10, it would be a 12,” VanderVelde said. “It’s a magic moment, I will never forget what just happened yesterday.”

VanderVelde said he caught the interaction around 9:15 a.m., about 300 yards off Shark’s Cove.

He said seeing whales is typical, but when he saw two of the marine mammals playing together, his mouth “dropped to the floor.”

“I’m a Hawaii photographer, and that’s what I do is I ride waves, I shoot waves, everything around the ocean is waves, so when this happened, it probably was the biggest moment of my life,” he said.

A humpback whale and a dolphin were spotted spinning and dancing with one another.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter storm comes in three phases
Winter storm comes in three phases
High water has closed 21st Street in Huntington on Thursday.
High water closes road
One person was able to walk out of their car without injuries after driving it into high water...
Vehicle stuck in high water
A Level 3 snow emergency was declared late Thursday night in Jackson County, Ohio, according to...
Level 3 snow emergency issued in part of southeast Ohio
Morgan Wallen has canceled his concerts in Indiana, West Virginia and Pennsylvania due to...
Morgan Wallen concert postponed due to inclement weather

Latest News

FILE - Employees wearing protective equipment work at a semiconductor production facility for...
House passes bill to boost US computer chip production
The dissident said he believes the IOC capitulated to China.
Ai Wei Wei discusses Olympics in China
Chinese President Xi Jinping, fourth right, and Russian President Vladimir Putin, fourth left,...
Russia, China push back against US in pre-Olympics summit
GRAPHIC: Body camera video shows officers shooting a man during a no-knock warrant.
GRAPHIC: Attorney: Family ‘flabbergasted’ by killing of Amir Locke