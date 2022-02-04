Advertisement

Weather settles down for weekend

Alert for a dusting of snow and black ice
By Tony Cavalier
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 6:40 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The games of the Winter Olympics are here with China playing host to the world. Our winter storm has passed leaving behind a legacy of high water and a coating of snow and ice.

Speaking of a coating, we can see a fresh covering of snow tonight as frigid air pours into the region from the north. Any dusting can hide patches of ice so careful walking and driving out to a high school hoops game. Lows by dawn will dip into the upper teens.

Saturday will start grey then turn brighter as the sun returns by afternoon. Highs will stay at or below freezing.

Sunday will begin in the frigid and frosty teens before bright sun boosts temperatures into the thawing 40s!

First Warning Weather