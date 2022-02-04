Winter storm arrives

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Late this Thursday evening as the Winter Olympics begin in China we have an Olympic caliber weather event unfolding. The much advertised three phased winter storm is well underway. By dawn Friday flooded roads, slippery travel and power outs will be common.

The day long rain has spilled into the after dark hours sponsoring a host of flood warnings from the National Weather Service. Road closures in Ohio are a prelude to a very icy Friday morning as leftover water on streets and sidewalks turns into black ice.

Meanwhile temperatures are slowly sinking through the 30s and going below 32. This sub-freezing air, as it arrives, will promote the formation of ice on trees and power lines first with ground level icing to follow a few hours after.

By first light of Friday the icy rain and sleet will change to snow with a coating for many areas, Careful of that covering of snow to hide ice underneath.

Warming shelters set up for folks who lose power will be welcomed since weekend lows will dip into the teens.

