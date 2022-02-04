Winter storm causes variety of problems in Scioto County

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) - The winter storm caused numerous problems Thursday night and Friday in Scioto County.

County 911 dispatchers in say Mount Hope Road in Otway was closed a little before 10 p.m. Thursday after a tree fell and brought down electric lines. Dispatchers say firefighters were initially unable to get to the scene because the roads were too slick.

They also say a semi truck crashed due to ice on U.S 52. near Franklin Furnace a little before 1:20 a.m. Friday.

Following hours of rainfall Thursday, flooding covered Kentucky Trail Haines Road in Minford at mile-marker 2.

A Level 2 Snow Emergency was declared in the county, and officials urged people to stay off the roads if possible.

Vicki Cole, a home health nurse who lives in Portsmouth, doesn’t feel comfortable trying to navigate her steep driveway in the ice, so she spent Thursday night in a hotel so she could get to her patients Friday.

“I just feel being a nurse, I need to be out there to take care of my clients,” she said. “I have three priority ones I need to get to because they don’t have anyone else at home with them.”

