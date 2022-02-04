Winter storm floods streets in Cabell County

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Ice and snow Friday morning did not cause any major problems in Huntington, but some areas did see high water.

One lane of U.S. 60 was closed due to flooding on Arlington Boulevard.

The water came up over the windows of the old Haught Chiropractic Center.

“We judge it based on what used to be the chiropractors building and it used to be the water would come up certain elevation on his windows,” said Terry Shilley who lives on Arlington Boulevard.

Shilley says flooding is a common sight on the road, saying it floods at least twice a year.

“I expected it to happen in February, but I didn’t think it would happen this early in February,” Shilley said.

Shilley, who has lived there for 18 years, said the first few years he lived there it hardly flooded.

“I would have much rather had six inches of snow than have Arlington fill up with water again because, as you can see, our van is parked in the driveway and it’s not going anywhere until the water goes down,” he said.

He says it’s frustrating this keeps happening, and he knows it will be hard to sell his house if he ever tries to move.

“Everybody around here knows how bad this floods. I mean, everybody is going to laugh. They are going to say, ‘Are you kidding? I wouldn’t buy that house if it was the last house in Huntington to buy’” Shilley said.

Erica Crislip, who lives just up the road, doesn’t have to deal with the water getting into her house, but say’s it’s an all too common sight.

“When it rains and it snows and it freezes and then thaws out, it just does the same thing, and it’s done it for years,” Crislip said. “We’ve grown accustomed to it. We normally just go out that way and go to work.”

She says usually people try to drive through the water and get stuck, but had not seen anyone try to drive through this time.

“Unfortunately some people like to drive through it and think that they can, and they end up getting stuck all the time,” she said.

