Woman arrested in fatal arson investigation

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Police arrested a woman Thursday afternoon who they believe is connected to an arson case from early this week.

The Charleston Police Department and the Charleston Fire Marshal say Patricia Kay White, 48, of Charleston, faces first-degree murder charges in connection with the death of Dennis R. Rutledge, who police say was in the home at the time of the fire.

The incident happened Tuesday morning in the 5200 block of MacCorkle Avenue.

White is currently being held at the Charleston Police Department booking office.

