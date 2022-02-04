Woman charged with first degree murder

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A Kanawha County woman is being charged with first degree murder by setting a house on fire Jan. 31st into Feb. 1st.

According to the criminal complaint, Patricia Kay White set a fire inside the back door of an abandoned home on the 5200 block of MacCorkle Ave. in Charleston after having an argument with her husband.

White appeared in magistrate in court today, no bond was set and a preliminary hearing on Feb. 11th.

The victim, Dennis Rutledge, was in a bedroom upstairs right above where the fire started. Responding crews with the Charleston Fire Department found Rutledge unresponsive but breathing. Rutledge was transported to CAMC where he later died from his injuries.

Detective and fire investigators found surveillance video from a Enterprise Rent-A-Car that neighbors the scene. The video shows a person exit the back door of the home and kneeling down, that is when a flame can be seen. In minutes, the rear of the house is ingulfed in flames.

During the investigation, detectives learned that White entered Ivy’s on MacCorkle Ave. just a few minutes after midnight. White can be seen matching the description of the surveillance video. According to an employee at Ivy’s, White began to cry and spoke of some argument with her husband and setting a house on fire. White had a small blue butane torch in her hand.

On Feb. 2nd, detectives located White at a bus stop. When they approached her she stated “What you are looking for is in my left pocket.” Detectives observed a blue butane torch and transported White to the police department.

During questioning, White confirmed that she had been at the home on MacCorkle Ave. right before the fire but that her husband was trying to keep her in the home and that he was going to set it on fire. White was unable to explain that she actually saw a fire or where her husband was while she was leaving the house. She was released after questioning.

On Feb. 3rd, officers located David Sims on other capiases and he agreed to speak about the incident. Sims confirmed he was at the home the evening of the fire with Rutledge in the upstairs bedroom. Sims and White got into an argument outside the home, he then removed himself from the situation and left the residence. When Sims returned to the home again and found that the house was engulfed in flames.

