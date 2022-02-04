W.Va. Supreme Court Justice resigns

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice received a letter from Supreme Court Justice Evan Jenkins say that he will be resigning from the Supreme Court of Appeals of West Virginia, effective Feb. 6th. This announcement came to the governor on Friday.

“Evan has devoted his entire life to public service and, on behalf of all West Virginians, we thank him,” Gov. Justice said. “It was one of my highest honors to appoint Evan to our Supreme Court in 2018 and, since then, he and his colleagues have restored honor and integrity to our court. I look forward to appointing a new justice who can fill his shoes and carry the torch of honor and integrity well into the future.”

The Judicial Vacancy Advisory Commission will immediately begin the process of filling this vacancy with an appointee to serve as a justice until the people of West Virginia elect a new justice.

Gov. Justice sent a letter back to Supreme Court Justice Jenkins acknowledging his retirement and thanking him for his public service.

