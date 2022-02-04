Advertisement

W.Va. Supreme Court Justice resigns

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice received a letter from Supreme Court Justice Evan Jenkins say...
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice received a letter from Supreme Court Justice Evan Jenkins say that he will be resigning from the Supreme Court of Appeals of West Virginia, effective Feb. 6th.(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 3:19 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice received a letter from Supreme Court Justice Evan Jenkins say that he will be resigning from the Supreme Court of Appeals of West Virginia, effective Feb. 6th. This announcement came to the governor on Friday.

“Evan has devoted his entire life to public service and, on behalf of all West Virginians, we thank him,” Gov. Justice said. “It was one of my highest honors to appoint Evan to our Supreme Court in 2018 and, since then, he and his colleagues have restored honor and integrity to our court. I look forward to appointing a new justice who can fill his shoes and carry the torch of honor and integrity well into the future.”

The Judicial Vacancy Advisory Commission will immediately begin the process of filling this vacancy with an appointee to serve as a justice until the people of West Virginia elect a new justice.

Gov. Justice sent a letter back to Supreme Court Justice Jenkins acknowledging his retirement and thanking him for his public service.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter storm comes in three phases
Winter storm comes in three phases
High water has closed 21st Street in Huntington on Thursday.
High water closes road
One person was able to walk out of their car without injuries after driving it into high water...
Vehicle stuck in high water
A Level 3 snow emergency was declared late Thursday night in Jackson County, Ohio, according to...
Level 3 snow emergency issued in part of southeast Ohio
Morgan Wallen has canceled his concerts in Indiana, West Virginia and Pennsylvania due to...
Morgan Wallen concert postponed due to inclement weather

Latest News

Hours of rain transitioned into sleet and snow.
Winter storm causes variety of problems in Scioto County
Taylor and Susan ride in bumper cars
Studio 3 at the South Charleston Memorial Ice Arena
Repairs are being made on potholes that have formed along I-64W between St. Albans and Nitro
Pothole repairs on I-64 underway
Hours of rain transitioned into sleet and snow.
Winter storm causing problems in Scioto County