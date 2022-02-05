Deputies arrest four on numerous theft charges; two also charged with defacing Cassie Johnson memorial

JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Jackson County deputies said they have arrested four in connection to theft crimes in the southern area of Jackson County.

Deputies say the arrests were made early Saturday morning of Micheal White, Corey Neeley, Dalton White and Lyndzie Legg.

The four were charged on numerous vehicle thefts and other thefts out of the southern area of Jackson County and according to deputies Micheal White and Lyndzie Legg are currently charged for defacing the Cassie Johnson Memorial in Charleston.

Deputies said all four are from Kanawha County and deputies said in order to make the arrests they found multiple pieces of evidence and a stolen vehicle that was linked to a lengthy list of recent related thefts.

