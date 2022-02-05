Dollar General armed robbery investigated in eastern Ky.
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 12:14 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – Kentucky State Police troopers are investigating an armed robbery at a Dollar General store in Pikeville.
According to a KSP news release, the incident was reported just after 8 p.m. Thursday at the business along Zebulon Highway.
Investigators say a man showed a firearm and demanded cash from a store employee. He took off with an undisclosed amount of cash.
The man was last seen wearing a black mask, gray hooded sweatshirt, and jeans.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call troopers at 606-433-7711.
