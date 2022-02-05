First Warning Forecast | Seasonable, fairly quiet weather this week

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Ever since the start of the new year, some pretty strong weather systems have tracked across the nation, bringing widespread rain, snow, and even ice. Fortunately, the active weather pattern takes a much-needed break this week as only light systems move across the country. This includes locally where only scattered, light precipitation chances are expected at the end of the week. Other than that, plenty of dry time is on tap these next several days with temperatures near seasonable in the mornings and afternoons. This means the freeze-thaw cycle is firmly in place and may lead to new potholes developing on roadways, as well as possible rock or mud slides.

Any lingering flurries fade Saturday evening, and clouds continue breaking away from south to north. Temperatures fall to the upper teens by midnight.

As Saturday night turns clear with a calm wind, very cold temperatures set up, falling to the low 10s. Some single digits are likely in rural spots.

Sunday sees abundant sunshine with afternoon temperatures rising to the mid 40s.

Expect a partly cloudy sky on Monday and Tuesday. While Monday afternoon sees temperatures in the mid 40s, Tuesday will stay closer to the low 40s.

Wednesday and Thursday will stay partly cloudy with high temperatures in the mid to upper 40s. A scattered, light mix of rain and snow is possible both Wednesday and Thursday nights.

Friday turns mostly cloudy with afternoon temperatures in the mid 40s. A light rain/snow mix is possible early in the day.

Saturday turns mostly sunny and milder with afternoon temperatures near 50 degrees.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.