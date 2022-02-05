First Warning Forecast | Staying cold Saturday, warm-up starts Sunday

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - What a wild ride the past few days have been! From heavy rainfall that led to flooding in several spots, to a wintry mix ranging from ice to sleet to snow, it seems like the region has seen it all these first days of February. Fortunately, the active weather pattern looks to take a much-needed break over the next several days with no major systems on the horizon. Following a cold start to the weekend on Saturday with temperatures staying below freezing all day, Sunday warms up significantly, with milder temperatures persisting throughout the week. Of course, as mornings still fall below freezing and afternoons rise above freezing, the classic “freeze-thaw” cycle will be in place, a recipe for potholes and rockslides.

Saturday morning starts with temperatures in the upper teens to low 20s under a mostly cloudy sky. Scattered flurries and snow showers are being seen across the region, leaving a fresh, light accumulation in some spots. Be mindful of slick areas on roadways as well as lingering high water.

Clouds will be stubborn to break on Saturday, but some clearing should begin late in the afternoon. Still, temperatures struggle to get out of the 20s.

As Saturday night turns clear with a calm wind, very cold temperatures set up, falling to the low 10s. Some single digits are likely in rural spots.

Sunday sees abundant sunshine with afternoon temperatures rising to the mid 40s.

Expect a continued mostly sunny sky on Monday and Tuesday. While Monday afternoon sees temperatures in the upper 40s, Tuesday will stay closer to the low 40s.

Wednesday and Thursday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the mid to upper 40s. A scattered, light mix of rain and snow is possible both Wednesday and Thursday nights.

Friday turns mostly cloudy with afternoon temperatures in the mid 40s. A light rain/snow mix is possible early in the day.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.