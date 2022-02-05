High water covers community roadway

GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Just off state Route 503 near Argillite in Greenup County, high water prevents drivers like Jessica Hall from taking her usual shortcut to go see family.

“I would say it cuts off a good 10 to 15 minutes,” Hall said. “It’s a little scary too because if you don’t know this road and you come off right here, you’re gonna go straight into it before you even realize where you’re at.”

While Hall adjusted to her longer commute, neighbors in the area woke up Friday to high water in their own backyard.

“The pool is completely covered. We got stuff in the barn, so we’ll be bringing that out here shortly,” a neighbor told WSAZ.

There are homes across the street where water has come right up against the structures. They’re on stilts, so it doesn’t appear that water has gotten inside.

“The houses down there are pretty much dead in the water cause they won’t be going anywhere unless they have a boat,” a neighbor told WSAZ.

As of Friday afternoon, Greenup County Emergency Management says they have not received any reports of water getting inside of homes, or haven’t had to make any water rescues. However, crews are on standby at a moment’s notice.

