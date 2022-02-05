Advertisement

Long-serving County Commissioner Hoppy Shores dies

He said farewell during a meeting Thursday night.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 12:26 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
KANAHWA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Former Kanawha County Commissioner Henry “Hoppy” Shores died on Friday, according to a release from the Commission. He was in his early 90s.

Shores was the longest-serving County Commissioner in Kanawha County history. He was first elected in 1966 and served a total of 42 years until retiring in December 2020. He left the Commission in the 1980s for two terms in the House of Delegates.

Before retiring, the Commission Courtroom was renamed the ‘Henry C. “Hoppy” Shores Courtroom’ and the Shawnee Sports Complex and Coonskin Park include roads named after him. Coonskin Park also has “Hoppy’s Little Express,” a train used to carry children through the park to view the light displays during the holiday season.

“To me, Hoppy was like a father, especially after I lost mine,” Commission President Kent Carper said. “He treated everyone with respect. Of all of his many accomplishments, his true legacy - as Hoppy would say, ‘it’s all about the kids.’ He lived it, he breathed it, and he did it. From time to time, Debbie and I had the privilege of having private time with Bronson and Hoppy. I shall always treasure our time together.”

Shores is survived by his wife Bronson, four children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, according to the Commission. To honor Shores, a black drape will be placed over the outside entrance of the Courthouse and State Flags will be lowered at all County properties until the day of the services.

