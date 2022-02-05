Man killed in hit-and-run incident on W.Va. Turnpike

MERCER COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man from Florida died in a hit-and-run incident along the West Virginia Turnpike, according to State Police.

The incident was reported just after 4:20 p.m. Thursday in the northbound lanes of the turnpike (I-77 North) near the 18.5-mile marker.

Troopers say Adel Shaikhutdinov, 20, of Boca Raton, Florida, was the victim. He had pulled over to apparently address a mechanical issue on a trailer he was towing when he was hit by a passing driver who left the scene.

Investigators say a Budget rental truck was located just past the scene. There are no known witnesses or suspects as of Friday.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.