Advertisement

Man killed in hit-and-run incident on W.Va. Turnpike

A man from Florida died in a hit-and-run incident along the West Virginia Turnpike, according...
A man from Florida died in a hit-and-run incident along the West Virginia Turnpike, according to State Police.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 7:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERCER COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man from Florida died in a hit-and-run incident along the West Virginia Turnpike, according to State Police.

The incident was reported just after 4:20 p.m. Thursday in the northbound lanes of the turnpike (I-77 North) near the 18.5-mile marker.

Troopers say Adel Shaikhutdinov, 20, of Boca Raton, Florida, was the victim. He had pulled over to apparently address a mechanical issue on a trailer he was towing when he was hit by a passing driver who left the scene.

Investigators say a Budget rental truck was located just past the scene. There are no known witnesses or suspects as of Friday.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter storm comes in three phases
Winter storm comes in three phases
One person was able to walk out of their car without injuries after driving it into high water...
Vehicle stuck in high water
The district says the worship was intended to be voluntary.
Mandatory attendance at religious assembly called ‘mistake’
A Level 3 snow emergency was declared late Thursday night in Jackson County, Ohio, according to...
Level 3 snow emergency issued in part of southeast Ohio
First Warning Forecast
First Warning Forecast | Ice And High Water Risks Continue

Latest News

The road is located just off SR-503 near Argillite in Greenup County, Kentucky.
High water covers community roadway
Water covers Arlington Boulevard in Huntington.
Winter storm floods streets in Cabell County
Olympic weather weekend forecast
First Warning Forecast
Road conditions improve in Athens County, Ohio
Road conditions improve in Athens County, Ohio