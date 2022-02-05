Advertisement

Ohio wins again

(WTVG)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 5:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATHENS, Ohio -- — Jason Carter had 27 points plus 10 rebounds and Mark Sears added 25 points, six rebounds and six assists and Ohio topped Western Michigan 77-64 on Saturday.

Ben Vander Plas had 14 points and 11 rebounds for Ohio (19-3, 10-1 Mid-American Conference), which won its fifth straight game.

Lamar Norman Jr. had 30 points for the Broncos (4-19, 0-12), who have now lost 13 straight. Mileek McMillan added 11 points. Markeese Hastings had 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Ohio also defeated Western Michigan 59-47 on Jan. 1.

