Poca takes battle of #1′s and Black Eagles roll past St. Albans
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 10:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Nothing like a battle of number one teams to warm up a cold snowy night in February. Class AA #1 Poca hosted Class AAA #1 Logan on Friday night. The Dots came in with a 13-1 record and Logan was unbeaten at 12-0.
Poca set the temp in the second half behind a 26-point outing from Virginia commit Isaac McKneely as the Dots won going away 66-44.
Mondrell Dean sparked South Charleston’s Black Eagles in a 68-51 win at St. Albans.
Highlights of both here.
