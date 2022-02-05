Advertisement

Poca takes battle of #1′s and Black Eagles roll past St. Albans

Poca takes battle of #1′s and Black Eagles roll past St. Albans
By WSAZ News Staff
Feb. 4, 2022
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Nothing like a battle of number one teams to warm up a cold snowy night in February. Class AA #1 Poca hosted Class AAA #1 Logan on Friday night. The Dots came in with a 13-1 record and Logan was unbeaten at 12-0.

Poca set the temp in the second half behind a 26-point outing from Virginia commit Isaac McKneely as the Dots won going away 66-44.

Mondrell Dean sparked South Charleston’s Black Eagles in a 68-51 win at St. Albans.

Highlights of both here.

